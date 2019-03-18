P.E.I. to host 2019 Canadian Folk Music Awards

The Canadian Folk Music Awards will be held on Prince Edward Island next year for the first time in the event's history.

The awards will take place in Charlottetown April 3 and 4, 2020, the organization announced in a written release Monday.

"P.E.I. is very fortunate to have the CFMAs coming to Charlottetown for both fans and artists," said Rob Oakie, executive director of Music P.E.I. and a CFMA board member.

"The fans will have a chance to celebrate and experience some of Canada's best folk and roots artists and it will help shine a light on our P.E.I. artists as well."

2 concerts open to public

The organization decided to move the weekend to spring instead of its usual December date because weather was often a concern for travel, and many venues were busy with holiday shows, according to the release. It will continue to hold the awards every April.

Last year's CFMAs were held in Calgary. (Canadian Folk Music Awards/Facebook)

Awards will be presented both evenings at concerts that are part live music showcase and part awards gala. They are open to the public.

The Canadian Folk Music Awards were established in 2005 to celebrate and promote Canadian folk music.

The awards have 19 categories. Nominees are chosen for each category, then a two-stage jury process by 95 jurors from across Canada determines the winners, the release said.

"We love our folk music and we love to throw a party, so this is the perfect excuse to visit one of the friendliest and prettiest places in Canada," added Oakie.

The East Pointers from P.E.I. won best ensemble at 2016's folk music awards, and Catherine MacLellan won best contemporary album and best solo artist in 2015, English songwriter of the year in 2012 and solo artist of the year in 2009.

