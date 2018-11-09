P.E.I. to host 2023 Canada Winter Games

P.E.I. will host the 2023 Canada Winter Games, the Canada Games Council announced Friday.

In a written news release, Robert Mitchell, P.E.I.'s minister responsible for sport, said this provides an opportunity to showcase what the Island has to offer.

"The Games provide our up-and-coming athletes with a chance to compete at a national level. They also help to strengthen our local economy, increase community spirit and expand volunteerism," he said.

"The Games are an important part of our Canadian culture, inspiring young amateur athletes while bringing communities together."

Preparations for the games will now transition from a bid committee to a host society, led by Wayne Carew and Brian McFeely. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC)

Preparations for the games will now transition from a bid committee to a host society, led by Wayne Carew and Brian McFeely, and will be choosing leadership positions.

The last time P.E.I.hosted a Canada Summer Games was in 2009. It also hosted the Winter Games in 1991.

