Emergency department pressures ease after busy evening at P.E.I. hospitals

Health P.E.I. is reporting better conditions at the province's hospitals Wednesday morning, after warning that all four were over capacity generally and in their emergency departments on Tuesday evening.

In an email to CBC News on Wednesday morning, Health P.E.I. said hospitals were at Level 2 — still very busy but better than the previous evening — with only the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown over capacity.

Early Wednesday, the QEH emergency department was reporting wait times of four to five hours. At 9:30 a.m. that was down below an hour for urgent cases. Kings County Memorial and Western Hospital were also reporting wait times under an hour for urgent cases. The wait at Prince County Hospital was two to three hours.

On Tuesday evening, overcapacity in the hospitals meant patients were waiting in emergency departments for a hospital bed. Health P.E.I. moved to a Level 3 overcapacity policy, which increased the number of beds available across the system.

Health P.E.I. advised people who needed less urgent care to make an appointment with their primary care provider, visit a pharmacy or a walk-in clinic where they are available.

But the agency also outlined symptoms where people should call 911 or seek emergency services.

Experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest.

Experiencing unusual shortness of breath.

Experiencing abdominal pain.

Experiencing prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness.

An injury may require stitches or involve a broken bone.

A child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.

A baby under six months of age has a fever of 38°C (100.4°F) or higher.

Islanders can also receive advice on health concerns from a registered nurse by calling 811.