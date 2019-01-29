Visitor precautions extended to Kings County Memorial Hospital

Health PEI has expanded precautions for visitors at Island hospitals due to the ongoing presence of influenza and gastrointestinal illness.

Health PEI put visitor restrictions in place for Unit 8 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown on Friday, as well as Beach Grove Home and Sherwood Home. Those restrictions remain in place, and were extended to Kings County Memorial Hospital in Montague Tuesday.

Visits are limited to no more than two visitors at one time for no longer than one hour at a time at the hospitals, while Sherwood Home and Beach Grove Home are simply asking visitors to stay home if they are feeling sick, to prevent the further spread of illness to residents.

Health PEI noted visitors should take extra care with handwashing.

"It is extremely important that everyone going into Island hospitals and long-term care facilities clean their hands before entering and when leaving a patient's room," the agency said in a news release.

"Alcohol hand rinse stations are available throughout health care facilities for this purpose."

The situation will be reassessed Wednesday, the release said.

