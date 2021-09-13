Hospital protest draws low turnout in Charlottetown

A demonstration held outside the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown in protest of pandemic restrictions drew a small crowd of people Monday.

About a dozen people showed up to the event, which was part of a number of gatherings held throughout Canada organized by a group that opposes mandatory vaccination and vaccine passport measures.

An organization calling itself Canadian Frontline Nurses posted notices for "silent vigils" to be hosted near health-care facilities in all 10 provinces.

The organizers say the event is in protest to "tyrannical measures and government overreach."

QEH emergency room doctor Trevor Jain reacted to the protest plans in a video posted to Twitter on Sunday.

"I'm all about free speech and I'm all about people's right to protest, but there's a place to do it," he said. "In a hospital, where people come to heal, to get treatment if they're sick, where some people are dying, that's not the place.

"Our health-care workers deserve to come to this facility unencumbered, not be harassed and not be yelled at to do sacred work, to help keep Islanders well."

During a COVID-19 briefing Monday, Premier Dennis King also spoke against the demonstration, saying the protestors should show "a little bit more class" and find a more suitable place to express their views.

"I think it's completely and utterly unacceptable. Your views and your opinions, they belong to you; the hospital that keeps us safe and healthy, that belongs to all of us. It's not a place for political protest," King said.

"To the health-care workers who are seeing these protests when you come or leave work, I think on behalf of Islanders I say, I'm sorry you have to be witness to that."