Queen Elizabeth Hospital makes emergency request to foundation
Surge in RSV cases prompts need
Charlottetown's Queen Elizabeth Hospital is in urgent need of a piece of equipment for infant care in its emergency department.
The Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation is working to raise the roughly $40,000 needed to purchase a panda warmer, which is like a small hospital bed specifically designed for infants. The foundation is already about halfway to its goal.
The hospital has panda warmers in other departments, but now the emergency department needs one too thanks to the recent surge in cases of respiratory syncytial virus.
""It's actually the worst season on record for Prince Edward Island, but also across the country," said Tracy Comeau, CEO of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation.
When a panda warmer is needed in the emergency department, Comeau said staff are literally running to bring the device because every minute is crucial when it comes to infant care.
Emergency requests for equipment are unusual, said Comeau. The last time it happened was early in the COVID-19 pandemic, when the hospital asked for mobile dialysis equipment for a COVID care unit.
With files from Island Morning
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?