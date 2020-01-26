After losing his leg, P.E.I. man finds new purpose from nationwide support

After Gene Gallant's left leg had to be amputated just below the knee because of an infection, he began to lose hope.

"I was so depressed at the time ... I really didn't want to live," he said.

"He was really emotional, really upset, feeling defeated," said Keshia Clarke, Gallant's daughter.

So, Clarke decided to post on social media, asking if anyone would send her father cards with words of encouragement and support inside.

People from all over the country began commenting on the post, asking where they could send cards and asking if there was anything they do to help.

"I got a handful of cards. I'd taken them into the hospital and I was like 'Oh you got fan mail today,'" she said.

"His face just lit up. And he was so excited to open everything and start reading them all. And it was very emotional. Some of the cards were very, very heartfelt," she said.

Cards arrived from as far away as Alberta and Vancouver.

Gallant says before cards like this showed up, he didn't think anyone cared about him. (Travis Kingdon/CBC)

"I didn't think anyone cared," he said.

"A lot of people opened up to me and that was hard for me to read ... Just realizing that people did care made a big difference inside, it was like someone squeezing my heart."

The cards were filled with encouragement, telling Gallant not to give up. Some names he recognized, others are from complete strangers. Including one written by a young girl from Cornwall.

"Her grandfather passed away a year ago. And how she, she didn't want that to happen, nobody wants it to happen," said Gallant.

"The rest of it I just, I can't really say because it squeezes my heart so much."

More than cards

Gallant said instead of waking up and watching the clock, he now wakes up and gets excited to see if there's anything in the mail for him.

People have been offering up more than cards, reaching out to Clarke to get the address of where they can pay Gallant a visit.

Keshia Clarke says she was shocked at the response she got online after asking if anyone would send her father some words of support. (Travis Kingdon/CBC)

"There was one guy come in, just stood at the door looking at me and, I'm looking at him like 'Yeah? Who are you? What do you want?' He says 'I just want to come in and shake your hand,'" said Gallant.

"That made a big difference to me. Like, somebody random come in and brought me a coffee."

Changed perspective

Gallant said this experience has changed the way he sees a lot of things.

"It showed me that people care, gave me a purpose to live," he said.

"It tells me that Canada's like a big apartment building, P.E.I.'s just one floor ... and all these people care about each other."

It makes him look at people from other parts of the country as family,

Gallant said he's going to repay the favour and pass along the kindness he's experienced in any way he can.

"When the time comes in your life that you need help, I'll be one of the helpers," he said.

"From the bottom of my heart, thank you."

