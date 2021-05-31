Bacteria in water system shuts hemodialysis unit at Charlottetown hospital

The hemodialysis clinic at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital will be closed "for the next several days" after bacterial cultures were found in the water system.

A news release from Health PEI Monday said the first cultures were identified on Friday through routine testing, and additional tests on the weekend "confirmed the presence of bacteria."

All patients who use the hemodialysis clinic were notified of the findings, the release said.

"While the risk to patients is low and we have not had any patients become sick, we are taking every step to ensure the bacterial contamination is removed in order to provide the safest care possible to our patients," Dr. Derek Chaudhary, nephrologist and medical director of the province's renal program, was quoted as saying in the news release.

The team will now try to find the source of the contamination and clear the system.

"Following cleaning and disinfection procedures, the water will be retested. At least two clear results will be required to confirm the issue has been resolved before the unit reopens."

Crucial for kidney patients

Hemodialysis machines filter wastes, salts and fluid from a person's blood when their kidneys no longer function well enough to do this work on their own. The blood is pumped out and passes through a membrane called a dialyzer before being returned to the patient's body.

Kidney patients need the procedure done three times a week, if their own kidney function is at 15 per cent or below.

The news release said patients who would normally be seen at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital clinic will be treated at the Souris Hospital and the Prince County Hospital until the system comes back online. They are being contacted about the changes and asked if they need help with transportation or other logistics.

