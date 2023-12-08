Charlottetown hospital on alert for arrival of 'several trauma patients'

Prince Edward Island's biggest hospital declared a partial Code Orange Friday night "in response to several trauma patients being expected at the hospital."

Health P.E.I. said more staff are being "activated" at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown "to increase hospital capacity in order to respond to the event."

The health agency didn't say what prompted the alert, but said only people with urgent or critical issues should go to the hospital's emergency department as long as the alert was in effect. All other patients were warned to expect long waits.

Shortly before the Code Orange was declared, the RCMP sent out a notice to Island media saying "a serious multi-vehicle collision" had led to the closure of St. Peters Road between York Road and Suffolk Road in Marshfield.

"The road is anticipated to be closed for an extended period of time as RCMP investigate," the notice said. "Updates on the road closure will be made on social media."