Limited hospital capacity key part of COVID-19 decisions, says P.E.I. premier

Crowded hospitals on P.E.I. were a factor in delaying the opening of the Atlantic bubble, says P.E.I. Premier Dennis King.

On Tuesday the Atlantic premiers delayed the opening of the bubble from April 19 to May 3 at the earliest. The bubble would allow for travel within the region without the need to self-isolate.

King said the changing conditions in the COVID-19 pandemic were part of the province's calculations.

"More people who are contracting the virus are needing hospitalization or ICU or worse, so that goes into a decision to pause the bubble. Really, that's one of the primary factors," he said.

"We have a limited capacity here to deal with large outbreaks, and that's essentially why we have been so careful with our border protection services."

P.E.I. wouldn't be able to withstand a large outbreak of COVID-19, King said.

Outbreaks in New Brunswick are the main concern regarding opening borders, and King said P.E.I. has offered assistance.

The tourism industry and business leaders have been pressuring the province to open a bubble with Nova Scotia at a minimum, if a full regional bubble remains unsafe.

