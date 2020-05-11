Hospice P.E.I. revamps 'critical' hike and bike fundraiser amid COVID-19

Hospice P.E.I. is changing the way it holds its big spring fundraiser in order to comply with public health orders amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kimberly French, fund development manager with Hospice P.E.I., said it's important the annual Hike and Bike for Hospice goes ahead in some form.

"We're a 100 per cent non-profit organization so all of our fundraising is critical," she said in an interview on CBC-Radio's Mainstreet P.E.I.

The Hike and Bike for Hospice was scheduled as a one-day event May 3. It will now run from May 22 to June 14. During that time, participants can collect pledges and commit to walking or biking five kilometres on their own.

"We've kind of changed the slogan this year to hike, bike and raise in memory of, and encouraging all Islanders to get out and do so," French said.

$25,000 goal

The fundraising goal this year is $25,000. Pledge sheets can be downloaded on the Hospice P.E.I. website.

All of the proceeds stay on the Island and help families with loved ones who are at the end of their lives, French said.

"All of us at hospice have been busy continuing our commitment to Islanders who are facing the end-of-life journey," she said.

"Even our volunteers are maintaining a digital connection to those utilizing all of our programs and services including our grief services."

