Hospice P.E.I. offering grief counselling in O'Leary

Hospice P.E.I. is expanding grief counselling services outside of Charlottetown with a new group meeting once a month in O'Leary.

The meetings are hosted by two local pastors with experience in grief support.

Hospice P.E.I. is a volunteer-driven organization assisting people on P.E.I. by preparing, supporting and caring for those affected by a life-limiting illness before and after death.

Prior to this, grief counselling was only available at the Hospice P.E.I. location in Charlottetown, but there was a demand for services elsewhere, says Willard Day with Hospice P.E.I.

"We're a really great community here in P.E.I. where, when people die, we come alongside," he said.

'We have a positive influence'

Islanders show support in times where loved ones are lost by offering food and going to wakes and funerals and staying in contact with families, but at a certain point we have to move on, Day said.

"After a certain period of time we all just get on with our lives and often the loved one is left there on their own without any support or they don't ask for the support," he said.

That is where these grief meetings can really help people, Day said.

"It is wonderful to see people recognize that we have a positive influence," he said.

Day said the program has been running for three months and the group meets the last Tuesday of every month in the boardroom of the hospital in O'Leary.

Day said Hospice P.E.I. would like to see groups like this set up to offer grief support locally in other Island communities.

