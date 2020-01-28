Expanding services means Hospice P.E.I. needs more volunteers

Hospice P.E.I. is looking for more volunteers to help out as they continue expanding services into long-term care facilities.

The organization offers assistance for those affected by a life-limiting illness before and after death.

"I think all of our volunteers are very special because they do amazing work for the organization," said Nancymarie Arsenault, executive director with Hospice P.E.I.

"It's not about dying, it's about living and they're helping people live. The kinds of volunteers that we look for are somebody who has the compassion to be able to want to be on that journey with folks."

Arsenault said the organization is gearing up for training sessions in each of the three counties in the coming months.

'It is amazing to hear … the stories from loved ones after their loved ones have died and the impact that a volunteer has had on the person they've been working with,' Arsenault says. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

She says demand for their services has grown recently as they have been expanding into long-term care facilities.

"When we look at the demographics of the generational care that's involved for people that live in long-term care homes — most of those folks are working … to have a volunteer to come and sit with their loved one while they can't be there is very, very comforting," Arsenault said.

Arsenault said they provide hospice services wherever the person is, both at home or in a care facility.

She said they work to match clients with volunteers based on location and availability. Volunteers are expected to take part in training sessions over a series of weekends.

After that, they could be matched up with someone within a week, said Arsenault.

"It is amazing to hear … the stories from loved ones after their loved ones have died and the impact that a volunteer has had on the person they've been working with," Arsenault said.

"It's about living, creating memories, creating moments, comfort, ease of mind for folks that can't always be with their loved one."

