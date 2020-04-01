Letters from children 'refreshing' for Islanders in hospice care

Children on P.E.I. are bringing smiles to people who are at the end of their lives and facing isolation due to COVID-19.

Hospice P.E.I. has more than 200 volunteers who spend time with people in palliative care, both in centres or in their homes.

But because of restrictions put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, volunteers are no no longer able to visit patients in person.

So Hospice P.E.I. has asked children to write letters to the elderly people and their families — as well as the volunteers — as a way to lift their spirits.

"We've got the individuals that are on their end-of-life journey, so that could be imminent or that could be over a period of time," said Kimberly French of Hospice P.E.I.

"We find a lot of our families in our programs love hearing from children. There is something just about the youth that is refreshing."

'A natural process'

French said some of the letters they have received are so authentic they gave her "shivers."

"We've actually gotten responses from some of our volunteers and some of the families directly thanking us and just kind of in awe that children, random children on Prince Edward Island, have taken the time just to share a little bit of their world to a complete stranger who could use that distraction right now."

French said the letter-writing campaign is also a good way for parents to open up a conversation with children about death and about Hospice P.E.I.

"This is a natural process for all of us and especially our loved ones and maybe we can start having a conversation a little bit sooner, age appropriately, and get everyone engaged in what we do. And just a little bit more awareness."

French said anyone who wants to write letters can reach out through the Hospice P.E.I. Facebook page or email development@ hospicepei.ca.

