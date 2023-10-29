What is a hunt pace? Equestrians bring a bit of British tradition to P.E.I.

Equestrians donned their favourite Halloween costumes Sunday in central P.E.I. for an event inspired by traditional British fox hunts.

There's one big difference: the riders and horses weren't hunting foxes or anything at all.

Instead, obstacles placed strategically throughout the courses replicate what riders would encounter on a real hunt.

"There's jumps which not all trail rides have," said participant Julie Cook.

This event is known as a hunt pace. Riders have to complete the course in an ideal time, but they don't know what that is until they finish.

"I think this one was between 50 minutes and an hour-ten, and you just hoped you were in there somewhere."

While Sunday's event was Halloween themed, some riders opted for the traditional red coat attire. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

It becomes a balancing act. Though timing is key, horses can't finish the course out of breath. Riders need to keep that in mind as they make jumps and navigate muddy trails. Riders could choose between an easy or more difficult course.

It's the first of its kind at Mapleridge Stables in Ebenezer, P.E.I., but the idea was years in the making.

Alan Hilburg, an organizer who's hunted throughout the United States, helped design the courses, and said the P.E.I. countryside provided a beautiful venue.

'The P.E.I. countryside is so beautiful,' said hunt pace co-organizer Alan Hilburg. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

"We know what riding across the country looks like," he said. "So we tried to simulate the same jumps that you would find in the hunt field."

If getting on a horse was too tall an order, there was another event people could try. Both young and old ran in the hobby horse competition.

"A lot of us grew up with hobby horses, and it's just a stick with a horse head on it," said Hilburg.

Some made it over the jumps on their own two feet — others tried their best.

She never went in until the hound was found. - Paul Johnston

The day was for more than fun, proceeds went to 4-H equine programs and to a hunt club memorial fund for Lori Lee Ansems, a woman from Nova Scotia who died last year.

The late Lori Lee Ansems, a member of the Annapolis Valley Hunt Club, was the 'The epitome of a hunt person' a fellow member (Annapolis Valley Hunt Club)

"She was the epitome of a hunt person," said Paul Johnston, of the Annapolis Valley Hunt Club, who participated in Sunday's event.

"She was the last one to come in every day. If there was a hound that got lost or went off on a trail somewhere, she never went in until the hound was found."

Organizers said they were excited by the turnout Sunday. Expecting about 30 people, more than 80 signed up.

Hilburg said he hopes to make it an annual event.