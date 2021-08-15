Trotting the trails: horses take to Confederation Trail

Be on the lookout for horses if you are using the Confederation Trail.

Several horse riders on P.E.I. were excited to hit the trail this weekend with the start of a pilot project allowing riders to use certain parts of the trail.

About a dozen riders rode between Freetown and Kinkora on Sunday.

"It's just safe," says Jasmine Bastarache, who runs Venture Stables in Freetown. "It's just safer for us not to be on the side of the road."

About 13 years ago, Bastarache was riding on the side of the road when she was struck by a logging truck. Her horse was killed.

Signs have been put up at the sections of trail allowing horses. (Tony Davis/CBC)

She said it felt much safer on the trail without having to keep an eye out for motor vehicles. The ride on Sunday was worry-free as she and 10 riders took to the trail near Venture Stables and ended at Somerset Ice Cream Bar.

"We didn't meet any bicycles, strollers, we didn't meet anyone," Bastarache said.

Some Islanders are concerned about horse manure littering the trails, but Bastarache said she'll take a scoop with her.

"I just scoop it up and throw it in the woods," she said.

Bastarache is hoping the 90-day pilot project becomes permanent on P.E.I. "I would love to ride from Freetown to Tignish."

Dr. Angela Whelan traveled from Ontario, left, and Dr. Sylvia Hall Andrews travelled from BC to the Island to take part in a ride on O'Leary on Sunday. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Bastarache's group wasn't the only one on the trail.

Dr. Angela Whelan, from Ontario, and Dr. Sylvia Hall Andrews, from B.C., came to P.E.I. with their horses. The veterinarians were riding to O'Leary.

"I'm really pleased to be able to set hoof on the trail," Hall Andrews said.

Hall Andrews first came to the Island with her horse in 2012. She said she was surprised by the lack of public trails that allowed horses.

She said this is a good step in establishing more trails for horse riders on P.E.I.

Bastarache says she is hoping the 90-day pilot project becomes permanent on P.E.I. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Some groups have also voiced concerns about the trail being damaged by hooves, but Whelan said there are trails where she resides that allows horses.

"We'll respect the trails," said Whelan.

The pilot project runs until Nov. 15.

