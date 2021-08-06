Horse riding pilot project on the Confederation Trail gets mixed reviews

A proposed pilot project that will allow horse riders to ride on the Confederation Trail is drawing mixed reviews.

The pilot project, which will launch Aug. 15., was announced last week.

Equestrians will be allowed to ride from O'Leary to Piusville, Kinkora to Freetown and Hermitage to Iona. The project is intended to asses whether horses can coexist with other users on the trail.

Cardigan resident and horse owner Janice MacSwain said the project provides a safer route for horseback riders.

"I think it's safer to have the horse on the trail than the side of the road," she said. "People who have horses and want to ride … are just looking for a safe place to do it."

MacSwain has been riding horses since she was five years old, and owned her first horse at 14. She said horses won't pose any threat to other trail users.

"Horses do not want to run into or step on a human being," she said. "They will do anything not to do that, so the bicyclists and the dog walkers are pretty much safe. It's only if the horse gets scared and bolts that the rider may not be as safe."

Janice MacSwain says riding on the trail will be safer than riding on the side of the road. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC News)

Horses 'can't coexist' on the Trail

Ed McKenna, owner of Confederation Trail Biking Adventures, doesn't believe horses have a place on the trail.

"The Horse Owners Association is well within their rights to ride their horses, but we would just like them to ride on their own trail and respect the cyclists and hikers on the Confederation Trail," said McKenna.

Most cyclists would not be comfortable biking next to a horse, he said.

"I know horse people are very, very comfortable with their horses, and they should be, but cyclists are not. To put them both in vicinity with each other is just a recipe for trouble."

McKenna agreed with MacSwain that the horse riders will be at most risk if a horse is startled. However, he said some risk would extend to anyone nearby.

"The horse will run and it doesn't matter how experienced the horse rider is, they could get thrown off or worse so they could be hurt and the horse will just run over whatever is in its path until it decides to slow down and stop," said McKenna.



Ed McKenna of Confederation Trail Biking Adventures says a startled horse could run loose and hurt bicyclists or dog walkers on the trail. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC News)

An accident on the Confederation Trail will discourage cyclists from using it, McKenna said.

"If there was an incident on the Confederation Trail with a horse and a cyclist, and the word gets out, it will definitely negatively impact the cycling community coming to Prince Edward Island," he said.

The Confederation Trial pilot project will run until Nov. 15.

