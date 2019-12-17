'Priceless' moment as horse clip-clops into P.E.I. manor for a visit

On first glance you'd have thought Queen got lost, as the towering Belgian horse clip-clopped her way through the front doors of a manor in eastern P.E.I.

But this was a planned visit.

On Monday, the 23-year-old horse peeked through the doors of the Colville Manor in Souris, and lingered in the lobby to meet an excited, smiling crowd of seniors.

Carol Anne Matheson, the manor's recreation manager, was standing there with staff and manor residents that were grinning ear to ear.

"Their expressions said it all," she said. "Some of the pictures are very priceless."

The horse looked around the room quietly as residents patted her and handed Queen apples and carrots.

'She was just loving the people coming up and petting her,' Lucas Peters, the horse's owner, says. (Red House Stables/Facebook)

Petting and feeding Queen, and just having her hang out in the lobby, gave residents a chance to reminisce.

"They said that they had horses when they lived at home and it brought back lots of memories for them," Matheson said.

They shared stories of horseback riding, hauling wood with the horses, sleigh rides, special work horses in their lives and more.

"It was just a wonderful experience for everyone … it was worth everything."

'People loved it'

Having animals visit isn't something new to the manor. There's a resident cat and some families bring in their dogs.

But a visit from a horse is something special — it's not every day a horse finds its way onto your doorstep.

It was just a wonderful experience for everyone ... it was worth everything. — Carol Anne Matheson, Colville manor

Lucas Peters, Queen's owner and the owner of Red House Stables, walked her through the door with his family, saying the horse was enjoying it just as much as the residents.

"She was just loving the people coming up and petting her. All the residents there, they all had treats for her. She loved that," he said.

"It was just great. The people loved it, seeing her go in there.… They didn't expect us to walk her right inside the manor."

Peters, his family and Queen visited for about an hour. They've brought other animals before, but this was the first time they've visited with a horse. Peters said they brought Queen in simply because they wanted to put a smile on everyone's face.

"We just wanted, you know, to try and brighten up the day of everyone in there," he said. "We try to do what we can."

And this may not be her last visit to see residents either.

Red House Stables and the manor are planning a wagon ride in the new year. They're just keeping their fingers crossed for good weather.

"The residents are really looking forward to it, so we just have to hope for good weather and a time where the residents can get out and enjoy it," Matheson said.

