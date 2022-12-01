P.E.I. horse trainer gets 30-day suspension for striking horse

A Charlottetown horse trainer and owner has received a 30-day suspension from the Atlantic Provinces Harness Racing Commission for striking a horse.

A complaint about Adam Merner's behaviour was brought forward by a member of the public after an incident at the Red Shores racetrack in Charlottetown on Oct. 26, 2022.

Merner has been involved in the harness racing industry his entire life and runs a stable of 18 horses at Red Shores with his partner.

A panel convened by the commission conducted a hearing for Merner and issued a six-page ruling on Nov. 29.

Horse had no injuries, says vet

Video of the incident captured by Red Shores security cameras shows Merner intervening when a horse is acting up and attempting to exit the track, the panel wrote in the ruling.

"Mr. Merner can be seen striking the horse in or around the head or neck area with a rein," said the panel's ruling.

Merner replaces a horseshoe in this 2018 file photo. The panel's ruling gave Merner a 30-day suspension from the track. That suspension included credit for time served and ended Nov. 29. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

The panel heard from several witnesses, including Merner, his lawyer, people who saw the incident in-person, and a veterinarian who examined the horse in question.

"She reported that she observed no injuries or blemishes on the horse's left side," the ruling said of the veterinarian's evidence.

In his testimony, Merner said he was trying to correct the behaviour of the horse and avoid a dangerous situation, said the ruling.

He also said that he struck the horse on the shoulder, not the head, as was alleged by the member of the public.

"The APHRC accepted that Mr. Merner's intention was to correct the horse's behaviour and not to injure the horse," the panel wrote in the ruling.

"Even in such circumstances, the APHRC determined that the actions of Mr. Merner were not appropriate or acceptable. The health and safety of the horses and participants must be taken seriously, while also taking into consideration the Public interest."

The panel's ruling gave Merner a 30-day suspension from the track. That suspension included credit for time served and ended Nov. 29.

Officials with Red Shores did not provide comment on the ruling. CBC News contacted Merner and his lawyer but did not hear back.