Vet college gauging health of horses on P.E.I.

Researchers at the Atlantic Veterinary College are looking to speak to horse owners on P.E.I. to help set a benchmark in relation to the health and welfare of the province's equines.

The researchers will visit the horse owner, do some measurements and ask some questions about how the horses are kept and fed.

Molly Mills, a veterinarian with the AVC, said when the study is complete, researchers will provide the province with a picture of the horse population.

"In the farms that we've assessed so far, there's been quite a few questions that have been thought provoking for people," she said in an interview with Island Morning host Mitch Cormier.

Identify 'weak spots'

"As a whole, maybe we'll identify that there are weak spots in P.E.I. and think it would be helpful to kind of put all that data together and be able to identify some of those weak spots."

Each horse owner will receive an individual report on how their farm stacks up against those of other owners.

The study, which is funded by the province, will also offer recommendations that can be made to improve the health and welfare of the horses.