Island harness racing stable hit by equine illness

One of P.E.I.'s most successful harness racing drivers has posted on Facebook that one of his yearlings has tested positive for strangles.

Strangles is a highly contagious upper respiratory illness that can cause swollen lymph nodes and fevers in horses, donkeys and mules. While the illness can be fatal, most horses survive.

Marc Campbell made the social media post on Friday, saying that because one of his horses was diagnosed with the illness, he was forced to withdraw his other horses from racing this week, including a stake race in Truro, N.S..

He says on Facebook his barn will be quarantined until his vet says it's safe.

"I think we caught it in time," Campbell said through messenger.

Infected horse in isolation

Campbell has horses belonging to other owners at his stable and in his post he said he has been following all instructions in order to prevent the spread of the disease.

"The infected animal will be taken to an isolated farm until she is cleared of the infection and your horses will continue to be cared for," he said in the post.

Officials with P.E.I. Harness Racing Industry Association said they are aware of the situation, but didn't offer further comment.

Officials with Red Shores Racetrack and Casino in Charlottetown said they are also aware of the situation and believe it is under control — they didn't offer further comment.

The track has offered Campbell his own hours to jog the horses in his care to limit any contact with other animals, he said in his post.

More from CBC P.E.I.