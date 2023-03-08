P.E.I. horse sanctuary at full capacity looks for more support
Dianne Foerg knows how much work it takes to take care of a single horse, let alone a whole herd of them.
At the Wild Rose Horse Sanctuary in Forest Hill, P.E.I., she and her grandniece tend to more than 70 horses, ponies and donkeys, who she says had previously been destined for slaughter.
"We wanted to do our part and just save this group of animals here," she said.
Foerg and her late husband, Gerhard, moved to P.E.I. from Ontario in 2016, bringing with them dozens of animals they had purchased from horse kill sales. Many of the horses had been neglected or starved, and could no longer work on the farms they were on.
It's gotten harder to run the sanctuary since Gerhard passed away a couple of years ago, Foerg said.
"It's a struggle. We just take it day by day, is all we do," she said.
Now, Foerg's great-niece, Kaelyn Oosterveld, has been helping with the workload at the farm.
"Ever since I moved in with my aunts, we just were around animals," she said. "I just really like saving animals."
'We need the help'
Foerg said she's learned to do more around the farm since her husband died, but she's grateful for the community help.
"We need more help, that's the bottom line. We need the help," she said.
"I've realized it's a lot for two of us to do."
Supporters are trying to help the sanctuary. Some are volunteering their time. Others are fundraising or donating hay and other necessities.
Jacqui Chaisson has been helping Foerg with some work around the farm. She said it's been "heartbreaking" watching her friend struggle with the growing workload and costs associated with the sanctuary.
"It's more work than people can imagine," she said.
"She's probably up at dawn feeding the horses, so she's taking care of that cost. She's monitoring every one of the animals to make sure they're healthy and happy… There's so much she needs to do that it's almost hard to describe."
Maximum capacity
Foerg said the sanctuary is at maximum capacity. She's decided not to take in any more horses, instead focusing on the ones there now.
"We can't take anymore, [it] just it breaks my heart," she said.
Even though the sanctuary is a lot of work for two people, Foerg said she's determined to keep it open because of her love of horses.
"I've always loved them, always had them in my life and I'll continue to have them in my life," she said.
"It's my passion. It comes from the heart."
