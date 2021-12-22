Racehorse Sock It Away sets new December record for P.E.I.'s fastest mile

A P.E.I. racehorse set a new record in Charlottetown on Sunday.

Sock It Away, a six-year-old standardbred horse, ran the fastest mile the Charlottetown Driving Park at Red Shores has ever seen in the month of December. His victory time was one minute 54.4 seconds.

Kevin MacLean, Sock It Away's trainer, said the racehorse has had a successful career so far.

During Sock It Away's three-year-old season, he won every stake race he competed in and was one of the leading horses in North America, MacLean said.

"He just has a big heart and a will to win," he said.

"It was nice that the horse got another record because he's been a tremendous horse."

Lee Drake, manager of racing and broadcast at Red Shores, said there were several factors that led to the new record. The track was in good condition with no mud or ice, experienced driver David Dowling was holding the reins and, of course, Sock It Away is simply a fast horse.

"He was just on his game on Sunday," Drake said.

'One race at a time'

MacLean said Sock It Away is a small horse, but that's never stopped him from succeeding.

"Really, the size didn't doesn't matter on the horse," MacLean said.

Lee Drake, manager of racing and broadcast at Red Shores, says several factors contributed to Sock It Away's new record. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

Reginald MacPherson, Sock It Away's owner, said the horse sustained some fairly serious injuries in the past and, as a result, didn't race last year.

"His next race might be his last race, but hopefully not," MacPherson said. "But you know, that's the way you have to look at it."

Despite the injuries, MacLean said he's not surprised Sock It Away ran a strong race this past weekend.

"As long as his leg is not bothering him, which it isn't right now, then he'll put in a tremendous effort," MacLean said.

As for Sock It Away's future, both MacPherson and MacLean said only time will tell how the horse's past injuries will continue to affect him.

"Just taking one race at a time, that's what we're doing," MacPherson said.

Drake said Sock It Away will be racing again at Red Shores on Dec. 26.

"It'll be great to see him back on the track."