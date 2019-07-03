Horse involved in Kings County collision was put down, RCMP say

The horse involved in a buggy and vehicle collision in Kings County, P.E.I., earlier this month was put down.

Police recently followed up with the Amish community to check on the family members involved in the crash that happened on July 2 and RCMP Sgt. Chris Gunn said officers discovered the horse's injuries were more serious than what was initially believed.

"When the family had a chance to get a veterinarian out to look at the horse it was discovered that the horse had a fracture in its leg," Gunn said.

"The decision was made by the veterinarian and the Amish community to put the animal down."

The crash happened two weeks ago when a vehicle hit the horse-drawn buggy, lost control and severed a Maritime Electric utility pole.

Six people were in the buggy and were not hurt, and the horse's injury was described, at that time, as a cut to its leg.

The car's driver and passenger were taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

