6 sent to hospital in highway horse and buggy accident

RCMP are investigating a highway accident involving a horse and buggy near P.E.I.'s North Shore Tuesday morning.

The accident happened on Route 224 near Ebenezer at about 9 a.m. Sgt. Craig Eveleigh said the accident involved a car and a horse and buggy, and there were a number of people injured.

"A total of six people were taken to hospital by ambulance," said Eveleigh.

"The horse was uninjured. It got up out of the ditch and was brought back to its barn."

Eveleigh did not know the extent of the people's injuries, but said people in both the buggy and the car were hurt.

Route 224 is currently closed between Route 7 and Wheatley River while the accident is investigated.

