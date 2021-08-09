Maker of Honibe lozenges doubling size of production plant

The Prince Edward Island company behind Honibe lozenges and vitamins is doubling the size of its production facilities.

Island Abbey Foods broke ground Monday afternoon on a 30,000 square-foot expansion to its plant in Charlottetown. The added area will make room for more production, warehouse and office space, and higher-tech equipment for gummy manufacturing.

"There's improved quality control and improved capability, ability to do more flavours, more different vitamins, multiple vitamins or colours at one time," said Scott Spencer, president and chief operating officer of Island Abbey Foods.

The new machinery will allow the company to increase its gummy production by about five times, from 10 million bottles a year to 50 million.

Spencer said demand for cough and cold lozenges has dropped during the COVID-19 pandemic , which led to the company laying off 30 temporary employees in January. However, throughout the pandemic, sales increased for the company's Gummie Bees multivitamins and other health products.

High-skilled workers needed

The move to higher-tech and automated machinery will also require more high-skilled workers at the plant, Spencer said.

Scott Spencer, COO and president of Island Abbey Foods, at the groundbreaking ceremony to expand the company's plant in Charlottetown. (Jane Robertson/CBC)

"Instead of manual work, we're going to be hiring technicians and we're going to need engineers to improve the equipment long term," he said.

The company will also need mechanics and electricians for long-term maintenance of its new machinery, according to Spencer.

With all these changes, Spencer said the company should be able to meet the high manufacturing standards to continue exporting its products to various countries across the world.

The numbers

Spencer said the company is adding about 40 to 50 more workers to handle the increased production and new equipment. The company started hiring for those positions in the past year and a half.

Honibe gummies increased in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic, while sales decreased for its lozenges. (Jane Robertson/CBC)

Island Abbey Foods currently has about 125 full-time employees and no temporary employees, according to Spencer.

Spencer said construction for the interior of the building and its new equipment will cost tens of millions of dollars.

The new space is expected to be operating by July 2022.

More from CBC P.E.I.