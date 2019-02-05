Murder investigation underway after man dies in Charlottetown

A 24-year-old man has died after a fight early Tuesday morning and Charlottetown police are investigating the death as a murder, according to Deputy police Chief Brad MacConnell.

The victim was found with serious injuries after a fight on Spring Street near Churchill Avenue around 1:13 a.m., MacConnell said.

"Our initial investigation believes it was a stab wound, but until we receive the autopsy report that will not be confirmed," he said.

The injured man was immediately transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and later died as a result of his injuries.

20-year-old man arrested

Police found the accused, a 20-year-old Charlottetown man, around 2:15 a.m. near his home on Lower Malpeque Road. He was arrested "after a brief struggle," MacConnell said.

A weapon was seized, MacConnell said, but police wouldn't say what that weapon was.

MacConnell said the two men were believed to have known each other and that the public is not at risk. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fight and police are not looking for further suspects at this time.

"The investigation is still ongoing and very preliminary and over the next hours and days witnesses and people involved will be interviewed so we can get a clear insight into what happened in this incident," MacConnell said.

Charges are expected to be laid later today.