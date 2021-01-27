How Islanders are making their homes cosy this winter

With more people staying at home to stay safe from COVID-19, home decorating and DIY home projects have never been more popular.

During the pandemic, more people on Prince Edward Island have taken up fibre arts, knitting and crocheting cosy socks, hats, mittens or shawls, or making smittens: those are mittens made from recycled sweaters (thanks Bernie Sanders!).

You shared via Facebook some of the ways you're making your home cosier from this chilly P.E.I. winter.

(Please note that usernames are not necessarily the names of commenters. Some comments have been altered to correct spelling and to conform to CBC style.)

Thelma Meney of Stratford kept it short and sweet with this photo and comment: "Nice cosy fire."

Put another log on the fire and stay cosy inside on a chilly winter day, perhaps as you work from home at a desk by the hearth. (Submitted by Thelma Meney)

'A fire ... always,' comments Sandra Laughlin. (Submitted by Sandra Laughlin)

Some people say real wood fires are cosiest — maybe it's the smell of wood smoke, or that we may be reminded of our grandparents' homey kitchen? But propane and electric fireplaces can also create a welcoming atmosphere.

"Campfire on the veranda every chance we get. Christmas tree staying up until spring!" said Doreen Macpherson.

Dorreen Macpherson says a fire and keeping up the Christmas tree make things feel more welcoming this winter. (Submitted by Doreen Macpherson)

Many Islanders have posted to social media that this year in particular, they are planning to keep up their Christmas trees at least until Valentine's Day. If it brings you joy, why not?

"I just love it. I plan to keep it up as long as I can. The world needs more light," said Heather Ching of Souris, who converted hers into a Valentine's tree.

Heather Ching of Souris has converted her Christmas tree to a Valentine's Day tree, thank you very much. (Submitted by Heather Ching)

"Making and burning beeswax candles feels cosy while helping detoxify my home," said Amanda Richard of Summerside, adding candle-making is "a hobby I thoroughly enjoy!"

Amanda Richard makes beeswax candles as a fun hobby and to give as gifts. (Submitted by Amanda Richard)

"No-knead bread baked in a clay pot," makes Karen Mellish-May of Summerside feel cosy. Buttered with a cup of tea, makes a work-from-home break time feel decadent. Just the fragrance can be comforting.

Fresh baking is another nostalgic smell that evokes a cosy, homey feel. (Submitted by Karen Mellish-May)

And on the theme of food, homemade chocolate chip cookies are Charis MaryAnn Mactavish of Montague's go-to treat when she wants her home to feel cosy.

Just the fragrance of homemade chocolate chip cookies makes a house feel more like a home. (Submitted by Charis MaryAnn Mactavish)

If cosy for you is all about your sense of smell, try gently simmering cinnamon sticks and a bit of vanilla in some water in a small slow-cooker. Or dab a bit of your favourite essential oil on a lightbulb (while it is cold) then enjoy the fragrance when it is switched on.

For some of you, cosy is all in the decor.

Real wool blankets, both vintage and new, have been having a moment the last few years, and can instantly make a room look snug. Big chunky knit blankets are a huge trend too, and look so inviting on a sofa, chair or draped at the end of a bed.

Sheepskins (real and faux) are also trending, and fluffy or furry pillows in all colours of the rainbow continue be popular.

For Catherine Dominey Phillips, it's all about the pillows.

Dive in to this pile of pillows on your work-from-home break. (Submitted by Catherine Dominey Phillips)

Reina Lamothe designed and sewed a quilt for her bed during the pandemic. (Submitted by Reina Lamothe)

Reina Lamothe designed and sewed a colourful quilt for her bed.

"I named it Serendipity — my COVID quilt," she said.

Then there's a real live floofy warm friend, like a cat or a dog, to cuddle up to. Many of you shared photos of your canine and feline companions.

"Mr. Bojangles makes the house more cosy for sure," commented Errol Rafuse.

Not only are cats like Mr. Bonjangles floofy and cuddly-looking, but they can warm your heart with their silly poses. (Submitted by Errol Rafuse)

More from CBC P.E.I.