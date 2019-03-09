Efficiency PEI to implement approved list of contractors

Homeowners taking advantage of Efficiency PEI's rebate program will soon have to hire contractors from the organization's approved list of qualified professionals on the Island.

Efficiency PEI is a division of the provincial government that offers rebates and programs aimed at helping Islanders reduce their energy consumption.

The rebates are designed to help low income homeowners make upgrades or install equipment to make their houses more energy efficient.

"It just kind of makes sure that everyone is getting the same level of service," said Mike Proud, a manager with Efficiency PEI.

Contractors must register

Up until now, homeowners were able to choose from any contractor on the Island to do their work, but that is changing.

The list of approved professionals will be implemented as of April 1.

To make the list, Island contractors will have to register and meet criteria specified by Efficiency PEI.

"They need to prove that they have liability insurance and are covered by workman's compensation if they're eligible, and if they're following the current laws and regulations of the province of Prince Edward Island," Proud said.

The list has been developed as protection for P.E.I. homeowners in response to problems some have encountered in the past.

Participation agreement

Efficiency PEI began to ask for documentation over the summer, which led to the decision to develop the list and registration system, he said.

There is no cost to contractors who register for the network.

Contractors will be required to sign a participation agreement that acts as a code of conduct.

"Most people use a contractor anyways," Proud said. "We're just making sure that the contractor that they're getting now is doing things as they're supposed to."

