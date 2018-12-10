Homeless shelters needed across P.E.I., says minister

P.E.I. Social Development and Housing Minister Ernie Hudson says he shares the concerns of the Green Party about the lack of emergency, temporary shelters outside of Charlottetown.

In question period this week, Green MLA Lynne Lund expressed concerns about lack of temporary shelters in the Summerside area, as well as in rural parts of the province.

Hudson said as the representative of the rural district of Alberton-Bloomfield, he understands that concern.

"There's only one district that's further removed from Charlottetown," he said.

"We have to look out for, we have to provide services for, all Islanders. But at the end of the day, we need to hear from the grassroots."

Hudson said he would prefer not to wait, but said he will start the process of establishing new shelters with a needs assessment. That assessment will be done in partnership with organizations such as Bedford MacDonald House, Blooming House, the Canadian Mental Health Association and the Mi'kmaq Confederacy.

The assessment will review what temporary shelter is available, and examine the need in different parts of the province. It is expected to be done by the end of the summer.

He noted the government does have a toll-free emergency shelter line that is available to Islanders in all parts of the province.

