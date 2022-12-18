Community members rally in support of people living in Charlottetown encampment

People living in an encampment at the Charlottetown Event Grounds need support and housing and not an eviction notice, says a group of community members concerned for their well-being.

About 30 people gathered near the P.E.I. Legislature on Sunday holding signs with messages including "Housing is a Human Right" and "No Evictions." They also collected signatures for a petition they plan to send to the government.

"No one should be without shelter," said Chanel Briggs of Charlottetown Mutual Aid, which helped organize the rally. "No one should be without warmth. No one should be without resources.

"It's also the holiday season. It's a very sad time for community members and we're just asking for people to be cognizant, be aware, be observant of what's happening to our community members right now."

Advocates say the government has not provided proper garbage collection at the encampment at the Charlottetown Event Grounds. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Members of the P.E.I. Fight For Affordable Housing group said the province confirmed those living at the encampment are expected to vacate now that a new emergency shelter with 50 beds has opened on Park Street in Charlottetown.

However, advocates said the shelter's hours of operation — 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. — leave tenants with few places to stay warm during the day.

Nouhad Mourad, one of the organizers of the rally, said the shelter needs to be accessible 24 hours a day and adequately support the people living there.

Supporters held signs and gathered signatures for a petition they intend to present to the P.E.I. government. (Tony Davis/CBC)

"Otherwise they're effectively evicting people at the encampment and unhousing them further. They're removing any stability they have in their lives currently. Why would we do that? Why wouldn't we work with the community to find better solutions?"

Those living at the encampment say they have received notice from the province to clean up potential fire hazards by Monday.

A letter addressed from the Charlottetown Fire Department said propane tanks are stored incorrectly, jerry cans are scattered about and generators are not being used safely.

The Charlottetown Fire Department has raised concerns about safety hazards at the encampment. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Elizabeth Cyr, another supporter at the rally Sunday, said it's all the more reason to provide better support. There hasn't been proper garbage removal, either, she noted.

"The community that is living at the encampment now is aware there are hazards and folks are doing their best to stay warm and survive the winter," she said.

CBC has asked the province and fire department for comment but has yet to hear back.