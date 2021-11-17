Arthur LaCosta can tell you about homelessness in rural P.E.I.

Earlier this week, MLA Corey Deagle spoke in the legislature about people experiencing homelessness in rural P.E.I.

One of those people is Arthur LaCosta.

It was just starting to snow Wednesday, when LaCosta rolled down his driver's side window to describe, as best he could, his living arrangements.

"It's just got a fold down back seat and reclining seats up front," said LaCosta. "You don't sleep much, you just sit around that's all, wait for the day."

The back seat is heaped with jumbled clothing and blankets; the windows are fogged with condensation as he sits in the driver's seat with the engine idling.

"I do all my cleaning at the aquatic centre and the laundromat," said LaCosta. "I just coffee here, that's all."

LaCosta, 52, has been living in eastern P.E.I. for decades. He's from Newfoundland. Up until a few weeks ago, he had been living in an apartment, but that came to an end.

Snow last night for the first time. — Arthur LaCosta

"Oh, just lack of apartments, lack of rentals," said LaCosta, when asked how he came to be homeless.

Lots of people know his red two-door hatchback. Most days, it's parked across the street from the Tim Hortons in Montague.

Friends say they also see LaCosta's car parked other places around town — behind Tims, at grocery stores, churches and down at the waterfront.

"He's an able man, a good man. He'd help anybody out," said Rodney Noseworthy, who came by Wednesday morning. "I always seen people visit him. There's always people here talking."

Following the statement by Deagle Tuesday in the legislature, LaCosta's situation is changing.

Local people are helping him find a place to live — perhaps at MacKinnon Pines Lodge, a residential facility in Montague, according to LaCosta.

"We're looking at winter lodging," said LaCosta. "Snow last night for the first time ... not that cold really, the wind factor was chilly."