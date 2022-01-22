COVID-19 an extra challenge for people facing homelessness

Some Islanders who use homeless shelters and outreach supports say they're worried about a COVID-19 outbreak among that population in Charlottetown.

Jeremy Wagner, who has one dose of the vaccine, says avoiding the virus is particularly challenging when you don't have a place to live — and many people around him are testing positive.

"I have breathing issues, I take puffers, and if I were to catch COVID, I'd be scared, I guess. It's not something I want to go through."

New restrictions announced Tuesday direct Islanders to stick to their household bubbles and limit contacts. But Wagner said that's just not an option for him.

He got out of jail a month ago, after serving five months for theft and other related charges.

'Only blame myself'

He's homeless, and spends nights on friends' couches. He spends his days around people facing similar struggles at Charlottetown's Community Outreach Centre.

"I put myself in that predicament, I believe, so I can only blame myself," he said. "But I'm grateful that these guys do the best job they can to protect me and the ones around me."

The outreach centre and homeless shelters screen everyone who comes in.

They're also supplying masks and ensuring clients get tested if they have symptoms.

Those who test positive or are close contacts are put up in Island hotels to isolate.

"When you're homeless, it's hard to isolate," Wagner said.

Isolating in hotels

In an email to CBC News, the Department of Social Development and Housing said it provides support to self-isolate safely by co-ordinating and paying for transportation, food deliveries and accommodations.

There are currently 23 people isolating in local hotels.

The department also provides personal protective equipment and rapid tests. It has also held a vaccine clinic last spring and another was planned for Jan. 14 but is being rescheduled due to the storm that weekend.

Wagner said if not for the support from the staff at the outreach centre, and the free accommodations from the province, he's certain there'd be many more cases.

"When you're in a shelter, you're in a bunk bed situation with four other men … so there would be no escape from it. Within a week, everybody would be with COVID or carrying COVID."