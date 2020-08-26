P.E.I. schools should continue to require masks, home and school federation says
Federation says province should also weigh mandatory vaccination for school personnel
New COVID-19 back-to-school protocols don't go far enough to prevent the spread of the disease among children and their families on the Island, the Prince Edward Island Home and School Federation says.
The organization, which represents local home and school associations and parent councils across the province, said the document failed to set clearly what the masking and vaccination expectations are for students and staff.
"After reviewing the document and meeting as a Provincial Board, it was agreed that the document was ambiguous and relied on discretionary language rather than stating clear masking and vaccination expectations and minimum requirements for staff, students, visitors and guests," the federation said in a statement.
"This has the potential to cause confusion and inequities across the province."
The government's plan offers different guidance depending on whether the Island is in a low- or elevated-risk scenario when it comes to community transmission. It currently expects a low-risk scenario when school begins, but is also planning to keep in place enhanced mask protocols until at least October.
Under all scenarios, masks are only recommended.
The PEIHSF board says the government should keep the same requirements for staff, students, visitors and volunteers that were in place the previous year, until vaccination rates for all age groups is 80 per cent. Last year masks were required for students indoors in grades 7-12, except in situations like eating, exercising and playing an instrument.
The board also says there should be some discussion as to whether vaccinations should be mandatory for school personnel.
"At the end of the day, it is about protecting our students and their families through the next stages of the pandemic," federation president Heather Mullen said in the release. "Our recommendation is intended to ensure another safe school year with as much normalcy as possible for Islanders of all ages."
