Jump in applications for P.E.I. home renovation program causes backlog

With construction season underway, some Islanders who want to upgrade their homes are being forced to wait to find out if they qualify for government grants.

The province's Department of Social Development and Housing is dealing with a backlog of applications for the home renovation program, thanks to a big jump in popularity.

The program provides grants for major renovations in electrical, heating, plumbing and fire safety.

"It does concern me, as the minister responsible. Islanders deserve the very best service that any department can provide," said Ernie Hudson, the minister of social development and housing.

Hudson said his department is working to get through the applications as quickly as possible.

MLA hearing concerns

The issue of the backlog was brought up in question period Wednesday by fellow Progressive Conservative MLA Cory Deagle.

Deagle said his "phone has not stopped ringing," with Islanders concerned about "significant" delays.

"People are calling in, and they're not getting a call back. They can't find out if they're approved or not," Deagle said.

"Construction season is short. Contractors come, and then they just move on to the next job site because they can't wait around."

The province said it does not specifically track the processing time for applications, as it can vary based on complexity.

Jump in applications

Hudson said the main reason for delays has been a jump in applications — from about 500 last year, to 1,300 that are currently being processed.

"Under any program, if you're anticipating that there may be an increase in the uptake of that program, you probably wouldn't anticipate that the uptake was going to be in the percentage that we've seen with the home renovation program," Hudson said. "So it has brought a challenge with it."

Hudson believes there are a few reasons for the increased popularity in the program, including changes to the criteria, and that applications are now accepted year-round.

He said he is concerned about the backlog, but he also said the increase in applications indicates that the program is successful and popular.

"If a program wasn't providing a great service, a great benefit to Islanders, you'd see the number of applications actually declining, rather than increasing."

The province said it typically has three full-time staff who work with the program, but the department has reassigned other staff to help get through the applications — with 10 people currently working on the application process.

"We do have to make sure that those applications, the backlog, are processed as expediently as possible," Hudson said.

