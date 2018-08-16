Acadian culture to be on display during Old Home Week

Details of the 2019 edition of Old Home Week were unveiled at Red Shores in Charlottetown on Wednesday morning.

The agricultural fun fair will run from Aug. 8 to 17 and features the 58th Gold Cup Parade and the 60th running of the Gold Cup and Saucer race.

The parade will take place Aug. 16 starting at 10 a.m. and the theme is Vive l'Acadie. P.E.I. Lt.-Gov. Antoinette Perry will serve as one of the parade marshals alongside actors depicting iconic Acadian literary figures Gabriel and Evangeline.

This theme celebrates the 2019 World Acadian Congress being hosted in August by P.E.I. and New Brunswick, which is expected to bring tens of thousands of visitors to the area who can trace their Acadian roots.

'Emotional' tribute to Acadie

This year there will also be an Acadian day on Aug. 12, said Old Home Week general manager Sandra Hodder Acorn.

'It's even emotional to know that we will have this visibility as Acadians, as people who have been on the Island for many many years,' says Claudette Theriault, president of the 2019 World Acadian Congress. (Sean Young/CBC)

"I think that is going to show a whole new culture to some of the Islanders who aren't particularly exposed to Acadian culture and history," she said.

World Acadian Congress president Claudette Theriault said she is excited the parade will have an Acadian theme.

"It's even emotional to know that we will have this visibility as Acadians, as people who have been on the Island for many many years."

Changes to kids' entertainment

The parade will also offer younger spectators entertainment, including Paw Patrol and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

A pipe band plays its way down Great George Street at last year's Gold Cup Parade. This year the theme is Vive l'Acadie. (Jesara Sinclair/CBC)

The characters will be featured in the parade, with a meet and greet to follow at 2 p.m. at the Old Home Week Exhibition Grounds at Red Shores.

Admission to the grounds will be free for children 12 and under from noon until 2 p.m. on parade day.

Old Home Week has changed its children's entertainment, which will feature Island children's performer Silly Robbie, a domino demonstration, a wild west show and more.

"We've got All About Science to educate some of the kids in a fun way," said Hodder Acorn.

Live music returns nightly with the Sounds of the Island Concert Series hosted by Eddie Quinn, there will be an artisan alley and axe-throwing along with agricultural exhibits and livestock shows, Hodder Acorn said.

Campbell's Amusements will return with its midway rides and games.

Old Home Week includes competitions for horses and cattle and there will be several 4-H competitions. (Old Home Week PEI/Facebook)

