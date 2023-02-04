4 people arrested after P.E.I. home invasion

Two men and two women have been arrested in connection with a home invasion in Hunter River Saturday morning, RCMP say.

RCMP Sgt. Chris Gunn said while the investigation is ongoing, it is believed to be an isolated incident between parties that are known to each other, and there is no threat to the public.

He said RCMP were called about four people who had forcibly entered an apartment, pointed a firearm at two people, took a safe and fled the scene in a silver car.

The two victims were uninjured. An imitation firearm was recovered by police.

Twenty minutes after initial call, at approximately 8:30 a.m., RCMP officers located the vehicle on Lower Malpeque Road, just as the vehicle was entering Charlottetown, Gunn said.

The vehicle pulled into a driveway on Kenwood Circle. RCMP officers safely arrested the two men and two women in the vehicle. All four remain in custody awaiting charges.

Gunn said extra policing was on hand for the Canada Games, which helped in the arrest.

"Not many of these types of events happen on Prince Edward Island through the course of a year," he said.