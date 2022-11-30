P.E.I. government boosts cash for home heating program

Islanders eligible for support from the provincial government for home heating will be able to get another $200 this winter, and the threshold for who can qualify has changed.

The P.E.I. government announced the increased funding Wednesday, boosting the funding available to $1,200 per eligible household.

"With oil and other costs continuing to rise, this financial assistance is intended to ease the burden on families, seniors and individuals who need it most," said Social Development Minister Matthew MacKay in a news release.

The support is available for individuals with an annual income of $45,000 or less or families with income of $60,000 or less. Those thresholds are also an increase from last year.

The home heating program will once again be operated by the Salvation Army.

Lieutenant John Burton, leader of the Salvation Army in Charlottetown, said clients have been feeling anxious about finding the money to heat their homes this year.

The cost of furnace oil on P.E.I. has gone up by nearly 50 per cent over the past year. On Dec. 1, 2021, the maximum price per litre after tax was $1.12. It now sits at $1.67 a litre.