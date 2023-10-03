Content
Fire causes evacuation of Home Hardware in Charlottetown

Employees and customers at the Home Hardware in Charlottetown were evacuated Tuesday evening after a fire at the store.

Dozens of Charlottetown firefighters on scene

CBC News

Dozens of Charlottetown firefighters were on the scene. Some climbed the ladder from the ladder truck to access the roof, while others entered through back doors.

There were no obvious signs of damage from the outside, but thick smoke could be seen through the windows.

The fire appeared to be under control by dusk.

A fire truck parked outside the Home Hardware store in Charlottetown.
Home Hardware employees wait outside the store as firefighters work to put out the fire. (Shane Ross/CBC)
Ladder extends from fire truck.
Firefighters used the ladder truck to access the roof of the hardware store. (Shane Ross/CBC)
