Fire causes evacuation of Home Hardware in Charlottetown
Employees and customers at the Home Hardware in Charlottetown were evacuated Tuesday evening after a fire at the store.
Dozens of Charlottetown firefighters on scene
Employees and customers at the Home Hardware in Charlottetown were evacuated Tuesday evening after a fire at the store.
Dozens of Charlottetown firefighters were on the scene. Some climbed the ladder from the ladder truck to access the roof, while others entered through back doors.
There were no obvious signs of damage from the outside, but thick smoke could be seen through the windows.
The fire appeared to be under control by dusk.