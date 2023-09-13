P.E.I. homeowners still waiting for battery system to store solar power 

With another storm heading toward Prince Edward Island, homeowners with solar panels are still waiting for a change in provincial regulations that would allow them to have backup battery storage in their homes.

P.E.I. Environment Minister Steven Myers told CBC News he fully supports the idea, and has asked staff in his department to find out what it would take to implement the change.

But the department in charge of electrical inspections said it's waiting for national changes to the electrical code, expected next spring.

Get the news you need without restrictions. Download our free CBC News App.

"There's this legislative process that has to happen to make it fully open so people can do it. But I mean, I'm fully supportive of it," Myers said.

"I think that when we rolled out our plan to do solar on rooftops, having the solar rooftop was obviously Phase 1."

Environment Minister Steven Myers told CBC News he fully supports the idea of home energy storage systems. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Myers said he has asked his staff to look for programs that would make the battery systems affordable.

He said batteries would also give Islanders the option to use the power they generate in their own homes before delivering any excess to the grid.

"We're 100 per cent on board. I think this is important," the minister said.

"It's important that we had this type of distributed generation on rooftops, and I want to make it right by the people, to make sure that they have what they need from us, to take it to the next level."

Keep it at home

Anne-Marie and Ricky Dunphy installed solar panels on their Stratford home in 2020 for $35,000, minus provincial rebates. They can generate just under 11 kilowatts of solar energy.

Anne-Marie and Ricky Dunphy installed solar panels on their Stratford home in 2020 for $35,000, minus the provincial rebates. They can generate just under 11 kilowatts of solar energy. (Shane Hennessey/CBC )

The couple said they would also like to install a home battery system. That would cost an additional $30,000, but they said it's worth it.



"Right now when a situation happens and the grid goes down, ... it's like having a fireplace that you can't use," Anne-Marie said.

"I didn't have fun during Fiona. I didn't enjoy being without power. It's just such a part of our everyday life. I wasn't able to work. We weren't able to just live in a normal way."

Anne-Marie said the battery system is not just for emergencies, but would also allow them to better use the power they generate.

Myers said the growing number of Islanders with solar panels makes it even more important to get the rules changed. (Jane Robertson/CBC)

"All of us who have solar installed are part of net metering, and that means that the only option is the energy we produce through solar goes immediately to the grid. We get credits with Maritime Electric, and then we draw from it," she said.

"Our power that we generate here, I'd like to see that come to us first. And then the remainder go to Maritime Electric."

Still waiting

Hank and Teresa Spierenburg were without electricity for 10 days after post-tropical storm Fiona. They were looking forward to having backup battery power before another storm hit the Island.

The Spierenburgs installed solar panels on their Charlottetown home, deciding to add two batteries at $1,500 each. The batteries aren't not enough for all of their electrical needs, but can get them through a power outage.

Hank and Teresa Spierenburg installed solar panels on their Charlottetown home and two batteries. They had to remove the batteries because they did not pass the electrical inspection. (Shane Hennessey/CBC )

Shortly after they were installed, the batteries had to be removed because they did not pass the electrical inspection.

The Spierenburgs still have the batteries, waiting for the rules to change.

"It seems to be a logical extension if you have solar panels," Hank said.

"I hope it goes through, and sooner than later.... I'm sure a lot of people are going to be in the same predicament that I am in."

A spokesperson for the Department of Housing said the storage systems are regulated by the Canadian Electrical Code, and that the edition coming in spring 2024 should include modified requirements for such systems.

"Rather than introduce interim measures that may require changes within the new code next spring, we will wait to see the upcoming requirements," the spokesperson said.

The Spierenburgs opted for two $1,500 batteries, but can't use them because they are not allowed inside dwellings under the current electrical code. (Shane Hennessey/CBC )

Myers said the growing number of Islanders with solar panels makes it even more important to get the rules changed, so home batteries can be installed.

"Our program has been so successful that our summertime base load is produced 10 per cent by rooftop solar," the minister said.

"Now we have to take the next step so that they can store it and use it into the night."