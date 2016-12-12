Skip to Main Content
Fire at New Glasgow food truck ruled accidental
The provincial fire marshal's office has ruled a fire at a food truck in New Glasgow, P.E.I., that happened last Saturday accidental.

P.E.I.'s propane inspector following up regarding future installations

CBC News ·
One man was injured in the fire and is now recovering. (Pat Martel/CBC)

One man was working in the Holy Cow food truck when the incident occurred. He was injured but is recovering. 

The fire was caused by an accidental activation of a disconnected propane line within the trailer that released propane in the unit, according to the fire marshal's office.

Officials inspected the site and tested the equipment earlier this week.

P.E.I.'s propane inspector is following up with the owners of the unit regarding future installation requirements.

With files from Angela Walker

