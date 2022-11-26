Victims of the Holodomor remembered amid ongoing warfare in Ukraine
Millions of Ukrainians died in Soviet-era genocide in 1930s
More than a dozen people gathered in the wind and rain Saturday at the Charlottetown cenotaph to remember the millions of people who died in Ukraine in 1932-33 in what is known as the Holodomor.
In 2009, Canada adopted the Ukrainian Famine and Genocide Memorial Day Act that recognizes the Holodomor as an act of genocide. It is marked every year on the fourth Saturday in November.
Elina Lialiuk, one of the organizers of the Charlottetown event, spoke about how the Stalinist regime sought to destroy the Ukrainian nation by turning food into a weapon, essentially starving the people death by confiscating food and grain.
"Millions of innocent people died, and they died not because they committed a crime," she said.
"They died because they wanted to live in a free land, they wanted to speak their language, they wanted to celebrate their traditions and culture."
The Holodomor comes nine months after Russia invaded Ukraine, and the war continues.
Tetiana Lysak, who came to Canada two months ago, said she worries about her friends and family back in Ukraine.
"It is important to remember about genocide because another genocide is happening right now. This is what Russia is doing."
With files from Tony Davis
