Federal prison for Island man who robbed elderly woman at ATM

An Island man who robbed an elderly woman at knifepoint has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison.

Michael Hollinger, 26, pleaded guilty Wednesday in provincial court in Charlottetown to a total of 14 charges, including robbery, possession of a stolen car, and uttering a threat.

Court heard the 82-year old victim of the robbery was using an ATM at the Provincial Credit Union on University Avenue on June 9th when she was approached by Hollinger.

He had a knife in his hand and his face was covered by a hood pulled up over his head, according to Crown prosecutor John Diamond.

The woman had just withdrawn $20 for herself. She said Hollinger demanded she tell him her PIN, which she initially refused to do, but then relented. Hollinger used the woman's PIN to withdraw a total of $600 cash from her account, then demanded her car keys and cellphone. After robbing the woman, Hollinger stole her car.

The Crown prosecutor told court Hollinger's crimes were a result of his addictions.

"He has an inability to take control of his faculties when he's using," Diamond told court.

Hollinger also pleaded guilty to stealing poppy cans in Charlottetown and in Kensington last fall, stealing gasoline from a gas station in New Annan in February, and on two occasions, stealing cigarettes from convenience stores in Charlottetown and Cornwall. In one of those convenience store robberies, the owner chased and grabbed Hollinger, but he struggled free and took off.

Police arrested Hollinger after identifying him in security camera images.

Man had been receiving treatment for his addictions

Defence lawyer Thane MacEachern told court Hollinger had been receiving treatment for his addictions, and had been making progress, until these incidents.

Hollinger stood up in court Wednesday and apologized for his actions.

"Hearing the stuff today, I'm disgusted with myself," said Hollinger. "It's not who I am. It's who I am when I do drugs ... I'm sorry for what I've done."

In accepting the joint sentencing recommendation, Judge John Douglas called the offences "serious and the issues are ongoing."

Court heard the woman who was robbed at knifepoint is still shaken up by what happened.

In addition to the three year five-and-a-half month sentence in federal prison, Hollinger was ordered to pay restitution to the woman, and to the businesses he robbed.

