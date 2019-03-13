Holland College pilot project offers free tuition to former, current youths in care

Holland College is launching a new pilot project to help people who are, or were, a youth in care.

The college will waive tuition and fees for prospective students who qualify, and if they don't meet the qualifications for their chosen program, they can access the college's adult education or GED programs to get those qualifications.

To qualify for the pilot project, the student would need to have been in care for at least 24 months as a minor and must be a resident of P.E.I. There is no age limit.

Holland College president Sandy MacDonald used to work with at-risk youth, and said some children in care sometimes have a difficult time transitioning to adulthood.

"They drop out of school in greater numbers. They don't maximize their potential academically," he said.

"So we thought that we were uniquely situated here at the college to help them with those transitions."

MacDonald said he expects up to 10 people to enrol in the pilot project.

"Our primary mandate and the reason our students come here is to find work and they want to find meaningful employment as soon after the graduation as possible," MacDonald said.

"And we know that the way the labour market is in P.E.I. these days, that there will be opportunities for people on graduation."

