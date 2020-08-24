Concerts, trivia, movies and more as Holland College, UPEI take orientation online

Holland College and UPEI are having virtual orientations this year, designed to introduce students to the campus and make new friends even if they can't be here this fall because of COVID-19.

Holland College is offering trivia, movie nights, book clubs and even concerts online.

Madison James, virtual orientation co-ordinator at the school, says students that will be at Holland College this fall can take part in free events and win prizes like a "swag bag" full of school merchandise.

It's all part of a larger effort to welcome students to the school, online and in person, and make them as comfortable as they can during COVID-19.

"I hope that as this is becoming somewhat of the new normal that we're still giving the students the best experience that they can have," she said.

"We are definitely excited to have them at Holland College, so we hope that they are just as excited to come."

The college also has a mandatory orientation course online for students, which goes over such things as getting your hall pass, parking, different policies and procedures and more, James said.

'We've gotten a lot of positive feedback'

UPEI's orientation is underway and part of it includes bingo, games, videos about campus and the community, a virtual concert and an online school-themed escape room.

Amy Cormier is the new student orientation co-ordinator at UPEI this year and said whether students are on P.E.I. or off-Island they're able to take part online.

"We've gotten a lot of positive feedback from students, especially in different countries, who are unable to make it to campus, who feel like they're still able to participate even if they're not on P.E.I.," Cormier said.

It hasn't been easy to come up with ideas though for a totally new way to do student orientation.

"None of our events in previous years have taken place entirely online," she said.

"But we've come up with many different ideas, a whole month worth of events … that we feel will help students to be engaged and get to know people and get to know the university."

