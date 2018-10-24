Holland College students get opportunity to study in Ireland

A new education partnership will build on a deep cultural connection between P.E.I. and Ireland.

The agreement will allow theatre, dance and music graduates of Holland College's school of performing arts to enter the second year of the University of Limerick's bachelor of arts in performing arts program.

"This is a fabulous agreement and a great opportunity for our students and our graduates," said Holland College vice-president Michael O'Grady in an interview on Mainstreet P.E.I.

There is an awareness of Prince Edward Island in Ireland but I think it deserves more profile and more prominence in terms of the history of the two places. — Sandra Joyce

"The traditional music and dance scene here on Prince Edward Island is thriving and we see that as a foundational piece for our school of performing arts and we want to remain connected to our roots. To be able to reconnect those arts across the Atlantic to their very place of origin is really quite powerful."

Sandra Joyce, of the University of Limerick, said the school is committed to further exploring the cultural connections between P.E.I. and Ireland.

"There is an awareness of Prince Edward Island in Ireland but I think it deserves more profile and more prominence in terms of the history of the two places."

O'Grady said further collaborations are also possible, including a summer school at Holland College.

