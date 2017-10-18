Tuition set to go up at Holland College

The majority of students at Holland College will be paying more to attend the institution starting in September, according to a news release.

The college announced on Thursday it will be increasing tuition rates by two per cent, which translates to about $8 per course.

Tuition for the police science program will not increase at this time.

The program's tuition is currently fixed at $18,910 per year.

"We have been getting some concerns expressed from our stakeholder industry partners in policing ... about the level of the tuition in the police cadet program," said Ken Heckbert, the college's chief financial officer.

"And we felt this year that we would try holding the line on that. It is our highest tuition at the college and we just wanted to keep it at the level it was last year."

'Increases sometimes necessary'

The increase is part of a wider effort to balance cost reduction and revenue generation, the college said in the release.

"Although the college makes every effort to maintain the lowest tuition levels possible, as is the case with most post-secondary institutions, there are times when tuition increases are necessary," said college president Sandy MacDonald, in the release.

The college said it tries to limit tuition increases to ensure that programs are as affordable as possible.

Tuition rates for each program have been adjusted on the college's website to reflect the increase.

