Holland College tuition will jump by 2 per cent next school year

With its domestic tuition already the highest for a college in Atlantic Canada, the cost to take courses at Holland College will go up by two per cent next September.

Residence fees will rise by three per cent and the confirmation fee — used to hold a spot at the school — will double from $500 to $1000.

"We know our students were struggling this year with a number of factors," said Holland College president Sandy MacDonald.

UPEI recently raised its tuition four per cent starting in September.

Holland College already has the highest domestic college tuition in Atlantic Canada. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

Holland College decided on a two-per-cent increase — about $9 per course — despite having difficulty balancing its budget.

"Whatever challenges we were having fiscally, we didn't want to try to fix them on the back of our students," said MacDonald.

The college has a deficit of approximately $500,000, he said, and is looking to the province to help with the shortfall.

The college received a provincial funding increase of four per cent this year and eight per cent the previous year, he said.

"We're in negotiations now with the province to look at our fiscal situation and those have been going well, but slowly," said MacDonald.

Confirmation fee to double

The doubling of the confirmation fee will hopefully dissuade students from trying to hold a spot at more than one institution, he said.

"If the student shows up, that $1,000 goes right on their tuition," said MacDonald.

"If they can't get here because of visa issues, they get all their money back. But if they decide just not to show up, then they don't get the $1,000 back."

The funding model for Holland College is different than that for the Nova Scotia and New Brunswick community colleges, said MacDonald, though Holland College tries to have the same scope those institutions have.

"Over time, we've been increasingly falling behind," he said.