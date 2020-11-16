90 units planned for former Holland College site in Summerside

The City of Summerside has announced plans to see the former Holland College building on Granville Street converted into housing.

The partnership between the city, APM, Kings Square Non-Profit Housing Corporation and Bayside Builders would see 30 micro-housing units and an affordable housing apartment complex with 60 units developed on the site.

The city is investing $1.3 million in the project.

"We are excited to be taking this positive step in redeveloping this section of the city," said city councillor and economic development chair Brian McFeely in a release. "Not only does it allow us to address the status of vacant property on what is very attractive real estate, it opens up the possibility of further development."

Not the first plans for development

The property was first purchased by APM in 2008. Since then APM has developed other sites around the building, like a strip mall and three other buildings.

"Well today I know has been a long time coming for the citizens of Summerside, and for myself and our company," said APM CEO Tim Banks.

"There has been nothing more I wanted to achieve than to start the redevelopment of this property."

The old Holland College building has been vacant since it was purchased by APM in 2008. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

Despite previously announced plans, the Holland College building remained untouched, much to the frustration of some residents and officials.

Earlier this year, another city councillor had called the old, vacant structure a "disgrace" to the city and was pushing for redevelopment.

A release said plans are still in the works for the portion of the building which houses the old swimming pool, and that there will be a further announcement at a later date.

The total projected cost is around $20 million for the first phase. Construction of the 30 micro-units is scheduled to begin in February, followed by the apartment construction in May.

More from CBC P.E.I.