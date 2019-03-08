Holland College purchases property for student housing
9-bedroom mini residence will be created in building, college says
Holland College has purchased a building near the campus to help meet the growing demand for student housing, especially from international students.
Holland College president Sandy MacDonald says the college already has two larger student residences that are expensive to build, so buying smaller properties like the one at 291 Euston St. is a good option.
"We bought a couple of houses on our own street here on Kent Street, 271 and 277, and this is the third house that we bought and renovated to try to ease our own internal housing crisis," he said.
"We do have a contract with a couple of other people who provide housing for our students as well."
MacDonald said there are already a few tenants in the building just purchased. He said they can remain as long as they like.
The plan is to create a nine-bedroom mini residence in the rest of the building, including one room for a supervisor.
MacDonald said the total cost of the project, with the purchase and renovations, is about $600,000.
With files from Angela Walker
